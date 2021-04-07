AP: Behnke defeats Jaeger for 89th Assembly seat

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Associated Press has declared Republican Elijah Behnke the winner of Wisconsin’s 89th Assembly District seat race, defeating Democrat Karl Jaeger.

The race was called by the Associated Press after 40% of precinct numbers were in. At that point, Behnke had 61% of the votes, and Jaeger had 39%.

Jaeger and Behnke were running for the seat vacated by Republican John Nygren, who announced his resignation from the Wisconsin State Assembly in early December after defeating Jaeger in the November election.

As Action 2 News previously reported, Nygren then accepted the position of Executive Director of the Wisconsin Association of Health Plans later in December.

