Advertisement

Work zone safety: put down the cell phone

By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Spring has sprung and so have orange barrels. It’s road construction season in Wisconsin.

Brown County Public Works officials are using the opportunity to remind drivers of work zone dangers. April is Work Zone Awareness Month.

Public Works director Paul Fontecchio is pleading with drivers to put down the cell phone.

“I think this stuff is like crack cocaine. I mean, people can’t put it down. Put it down and just drive. Just pay attention. Twenty or thirty years ago, it used to be that fiddling with the radio was the biggest thing that would be a distraction or a kid in the back seat, but now it’s definitely cell phones and we don’t have the self control to put them down,” says Fontecchio.

During April, workers will get refreshers on setting up equipment, message boards and reducing the speed limit.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reports an average of 2,000 work zone crashes each year.

CLICK HERE for more work zone safety tips.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP)
Teen in critical condition after being struck by vehicle while horseback riding
An Amber Alert has been issued for two missing girls from Milwaukee Wisconsin. Anyone with...
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled, two missing Milwaukee children found, police still searching for suspect
Mugshot of Joseph Olvera, who police say fatally stabbed a man following a road rage incident...
Police: Man arrested after picking wrong vehicle to chase in road rage incident, fatally stabs one person
Eric Shemenkowski
Seymour man arrested for suspected 4th OWI
Coronavirus
State reports lowest amount of COVID-19 cases in one week

Latest News

File image
Lakewood firefighters battle two fires amid dry conditions
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another warm April day
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another warm April day
City of Green Bay looking for new ways to experience downtown
City of Green Bay looking for new ways to experience downtown
Health officials say if you want a COVID shot, appointments are plentiful
Health officials say if you want a COVID shot, appointments are plentiful