Work zone safety: put down the cell phone

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Spring has sprung and so have orange barrels. It’s road construction season in Wisconsin.

Brown County Public Works officials are using the opportunity to remind drivers of work zone dangers. April is Work Zone Awareness Month.

Public Works director Paul Fontecchio is pleading with drivers to put down the cell phone.

“I think this stuff is like crack cocaine. I mean, people can’t put it down. Put it down and just drive. Just pay attention. Twenty or thirty years ago, it used to be that fiddling with the radio was the biggest thing that would be a distraction or a kid in the back seat, but now it’s definitely cell phones and we don’t have the self control to put them down,” says Fontecchio.

During April, workers will get refreshers on setting up equipment, message boards and reducing the speed limit.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reports an average of 2,000 work zone crashes each year.

CLICK HERE for more work zone safety tips.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.