WARM AGAIN WITH ANOTHER CHANCE OF STORMS

As expected showers and thunderstorms have been falling apart early this morning. We’re expecting some sunshine to break loose from the clouds. Then, look for another round of showers and thunderstorms late this afternoon and through this evening. It looks like the heaviest thunderstorms will track NORTHWEST of the Fox Valley. The rainfall will be hit and miss, but some areas across the Northwoods could pick up an inch or two of rain within the next 24 hours. Despite some localized downpours, our severe weather outlook is LOW.

It’s going to be another toasty warm April day. High temperatures will be back in the 70s, with cooler 60s towards the lakeshore. Many of our high temperatures will be about 25 degrees warmer than normal for this point in April!

Temperatures will gradually cool down between now and the upcoming weekend. We’ll see multiple rounds of rain between now and then... So if you don’t get the showers through tonight, hang in there, overdue rainfall is coming soon.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 5-15+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: NE/SE 5-15+ MPH

TODAY: Warm again. Partly cloudy. Showers, storms early and late. HIGH: 75 (60s lakeside)

TONIGHT: More thunderstorms, especially NORTHWEST. LOW: 52

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. A few late storms. Warm again, but cooler lakeside. HIGH: 72 LOW: 53

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Scattered showers. HIGH: 64 LOW: 47

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cooler and breezy. Scattered showers. HIGH: 57 LOW: 45

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers at NIGHT. HIGH: 57 LOW: 43

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. A bit breezy. HIGH: 62 LOW: 42

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. HIGH: 55

