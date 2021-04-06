Advertisement

Two men seriously injured in Outagamie County crash

ThedaStar shares photos of the crash scene on Highway 54 in Black Creek. April 6, 2021.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two men are hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash in Outagamie County Tuesday morning.

At 6:50 a.m., the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of State Highway 54 and Miller Rd. in the Town of Black Creek.

Investigators say a 67-year-old Minnesota man was driving a pickup truck east on the highway when he crossed the center line and hit a westbound pickup truck driven by a 27-year-old New London man.

The New London man was airlifted to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The Minnesota man was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with serious injuries.

No names were released.

The highway was closed for about one-and-a-half hours.

We appreciate the strong work and quality care provided by first responders, Black Creek Fire & Rescue, and Outagamie...

Posted by ThedaStar on Tuesday, April 6, 2021

