Two men seriously injured in Outagamie County crash

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two men are hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash in Outagamie County Tuesday morning.

At 6:50 a.m., the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of State Highway 54 and Miller Rd. in the Town of Black Creek.

Investigators say a 67-year-old Minnesota man was driving a pickup truck east on the highway when he crossed the center line and hit a westbound pickup truck driven by a 27-year-old New London man.

The New London man was airlifted to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The Minnesota man was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with serious injuries.

No names were released.

The highway was closed for about one-and-a-half hours.

