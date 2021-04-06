Advertisement

Study: High-capacity wells draining central Wisconsin lakes

(KVLY)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A new Department of Natural Resources study has concluded that high-capacity wells are draining three central Wisconsin lakes.

Then-Gov. Scott Walker signed a bill in 2017 mandating the DNR study well impacts on Long, Plainfield and Pleasant lakes in Waushara County.

The department released findings Tuesday that show groundwater withdrawals for irrigated agriculture are reducing water levels in Long, Plainfield and Pleasant lakes.

More than 200 high-capacity wells around Long Lake have collectively resulted in significant impacts to the lake’s ecosystem and recreational uses.

The report recommends creating a water use district to implement steps to reduce the wells’ impacts.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Joseph Olvera, who police say fatally stabbed a man following a road rage incident...
Police: Man arrested after picking wrong vehicle to chase in road rage incident, fatally stabs one person
Coronavirus
State reports lowest amount of COVID-19 cases in one week
Two arrested in Kaukauna death. April 5, 2021.
Kaukauna Police: 2 arrested following man’s suspicious death, victim identified
Boy killed in Waupaca County farming accident
Wisconsin's Supreme Court decision last week, will stop the FoodShare emergency allotments
Wisconsinites to lose $62M per month in federal food aid

Latest News

Emily Dehmer with the scratch-off map she uses to chart with countries she's received mail from.
A quest to receive mail from every country in the world
Mugshot of Joseph Olvera, who police say fatally stabbed a man following a road rage incident...
Man charged with intentional homicide, bail jumping following weekend road rage and stabbing incident
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Evening storm chances
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Evening storm chances
ThedaStar shares photos of the crash scene on Highway 54 in Black Creek. April 6, 2021.
Two men seriously injured in Outagamie County crash