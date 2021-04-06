SCATTERED STORMS TONIGHT

Scattered showers and storms tonight... The SEVERE RISK IS LOW. With that said, there could be some brief heavy downpours, small hail and wind gusts to around 40 mph.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and warm once again with upper 60s and some 70s away from the Lakeshore. More scattered showers and storms will return later in the day and into the evening. Again the severe risk appears to be LOW.

The most widespread rain should be in the area Thursday and Friday as low pressure moves overhead. Neither day should be a total washout, but several periods of showers can be expected. Highs will still be in the 60s on Thursday, but we should stay in the 50s Friday and Saturday. Showers may linger into Saturday, but Sunday is looking dry with mostly cloudy skies.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: NE/SE 10-20 MPH

THURSDAY: SE 10-25 MPH

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and storms. Still mild. LOW: 52

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. A few late storms. Warm again, but cooler lakeside. HIGH: 72 LOW: 53

THURSDAY: Generally cloudy with periods of rain. Breezy. HIGH: 63 LOW: 46

FRIDAY: Cloudy and cooler with occasional showers. HIGH: 57 LOW: 44

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. HIGH: 56 LOW: 41

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, but slightly milder. A stray shower? HIGH: 60 LOW: 40

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. HIGH: 57 LOW: 38

TUESDAY: Chance of showers. Some mix? HIGH: 49

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.