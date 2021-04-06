MORE STORMS POSSIBLE BY THIS EVENING

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with dry weather expected through much of the daytime hours. Look for another round of showers and thunderstorms late this afternoon and through this evening. It looks like the heaviest storms will track NORTHWEST of the Fox Valley. The rainfall will be hit and miss, but some areas across the Northwoods could pick up an inch or two of rain within the next 24 hours. Despite some localized downpours, our severe weather outlook is LOW.

It’s going to be another warm April day. High temperatures will be back in the 70s, with cooler 60s towards the lakeshore. Many of our high temperatures will be about 25 degrees warmer than normal for this point in April!

Temperatures will gradually cool down between now and the upcoming weekend. We’ll see multiple rounds of rain between now and then. Wednesday should begin dry, but a round of rain will develop late and continue into Thursday. Highs should still be in the lower half of the 70s.

The most widespread rain should be in the area Thursday and Friday as low pressure moves overhead. Neither day should be a total washout, but several periods of showers can be expected. Highs will still be in the 60s on Thursday, but we should stay in the 50s Friday and Saturday. Showers may linger into Saturday, but Sunday is looking dry with mostly cloudy skies.

WIND FORECAST:

THIS AFTERNOON: SW 5-15 MPH

WEDNESDAY: NE/SE 5-15 MPH

THIS AFTERNOON: Warm again with a mix of sun and clouds. A late round of showers and storms. HIGH: 75 (60s lakeside)

TONIGHT: More thunderstorms, especially NORTHWEST. Still mild. LOW: 52

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. A few late storms. Warm again, but cooler lakeside. HIGH: 72 LOW: 53

THURSDAY: Generally cloudy with periods of rain. HIGH: 63 LOW: 47

FRIDAY: Cloudy and cooler with occasional showers. HIGH: 57 LOW: 44

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. HIGH: 56 LOW: 43

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, but slightly milder. A stray shower? HIGH: 60 LOW: 42

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. HIGH: 58 LOW: 39

