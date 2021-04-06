Man charged with intentional homicide, bail jumping following weekend road rage and stabbing incident

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay man accused of fatally stabbing a man Sunday evening following a road rage incident has been formally charged.

Court documents obtained by Action 2 News show 43-year-old Joseph Olvera was formally charged Tuesday in Brown County Court.

A criminal complaint states Olvera is charged with the following :

1 Felony Count of First Degree Intentional Homicide

1 Felony Count of Bail Jumping

2 Misdemeanor Counts of Bail Jumping

As Action 2 News first reported, Olvera was arrested early Monday afternoon on the 1500 block of Charles Street, where he had been hiding.

Green Bay police identified the victim as a 25-year-old man, and court documents identify the man as “HH”. According to the complaint, friends of the man who was stabbed all tried to help apply pressure to him, but didn’t really see what happened.

Officials haven’t released the victim’s full name at this time.

Documents say Olvera at one point stated he was a “blood gangster”, and his wife, identified in the document as “VS” was also in his car, as well as her four children at the time of the stabbing.

Court documents say VS indicated the other man was coming at Olvera, and that Olvera just pushed him and got back in the car.

The complaint goes on to say VS told police she didn’t know what was going on, and didn’t know that Olvera had stabbed the man.

According to the complaint, VS told police “HH” and a friend came by Olvera’s car at a pump at the Marathon gas station on the 600 block of Walnut Street in Green Bay. She went on to say Olvera yelled and swore at them, telling them to get away, and that they cut them off trying to leave the parking lot.

The complaint goes on to say VS told police she didn’t know Olvera stabbed “HH”, but Olvera later told her he had done so.

Police then state in the complaint they spoke with VS about what was spotted on video - a car pulling in as Olvera was starting to pull out, and it appeared he had to hit the brakes to avoid hitting the car. Police then asked VS if Olvera had become mad about almost being hit, and that he may have pulled the way that he did to confront the males about almost being struck by them.

Documents state Olvera was “madder than usual” when he pulled out of the gas station, and had pulled out the SIM cards in his cell phones so police couldn’t use his phone to locate him.

The complaint goes on to say Olvera liked knives, and collected them.

According to the complaint, “VS” also admitted that from what she observed, it was just an argument, and nothing she saw should have resulted in one person stabbing another.

Green Bay Police told Action 2 News on Monday that after the victim was stabbed, friends got him in a car and drove away. They eventually stopped at the Walgreens on Baird and Mason Street before realizing the victim was in bad shape, and ended up calling for help.

When officers arrived, the found HH in the backseat of the vehicle, and the complaint states he appeared to have a wound to his chest area. They immediately began treating his wound before members of the Green Bay Metro Fire Rescue team arrived, and continued treatment.

The complaint states HH was taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital in Green Bay, where officials say they worked on him for several hours before he passed away around 3:30 Monday morning.

Documents state HH was in a vehicle driven by a friend and co-worker, identified in the complaint as HS, when the alleged stabbing happened. They were also with another coworker, identified as KS. All three of the people inside the vehicle work at JBS Meat Plant, according to the complaint.

According to the complaint, KS and HH had recently moved to Green Bay in order to work at JBS, and added he and HH were originally from Thailand, and were raised at a refugee camp, and were currently roommates.

A judge ordered Olvera to be held on a $750,000 cash bond during a court appearance Tuesday afternoon.

In addition, Olvera has been ordered to have no contact with KS or HS, and to have a GPS monitoring system installed.

Olvera’s adjourned initial appearance is scheduled for Tuesday, April 27 at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.