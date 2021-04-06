Lakewood firefighters battle two fires amid dry conditions

LAKEWOOD, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters in Lakewood were busy Monday. They responded to two fires. One blaze spread to a home.

At 11:14 a.m., the Town of Lakewood Fire Department was called to a “large fire” in a residential back yard on Brer Rabbit Ln. They found a camper on fire. The fire spread to a wooded area near the camper.

Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to a home.

The cause of fire is under investigation.

At 4:14 p.m., the department was called to Remus Woods Ln for a fire in some woods that spread to a home.

The fire department battled the house fire. The Lakewood Department of Natural Resources attacked the wildfire.

The department says the burning of debris sparked the Remus Woods fire.

No one was hurt.

“We at Lakewood Fire would like to extend a great thank you for all the help today from our Fire District Departments,” reads a post on the Town of Lakewood Fire Department Facebook page. “And a big thank you from the Lakewood DNR for there quick response also. With the dry conditions we are reminding everyone not to burn!”

Gov. Tony Evers has declared a state of emergency due to enhanced wildfire danger. The entire state is under very high fire danger, according to the DNR.

