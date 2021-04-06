Advertisement

Kaukauna Police: 2 arrested following man’s suspicious death, victim identified

Kaukauna Police on the scene of a suspicious death on March 31.
Kaukauna Police on the scene of a suspicious death on March 31.(WBAY Staff)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are giving more details about a man’s death that was deemed “suspicious” last week in Kaukauna.

As Action 2 News first previously reported, Kaukauna Police and paramedics were called to the 100 block of W. Division Street on Wednesday, March 31 for a suspicious death at about 3:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a man’s body in the home. Police have now identified the man as 37-year-old Brian Porsche.

According to police, two people were identified and taken into custody in the Milwaukee area after multiple agencies extensively investigated the death, including the Wisconsin Crime Lab.

Those two people have been identified by police as 26-year-old Dontae Payne and 29-year-old Tanya Stammer. They are being held at the Outagamie County Jail.

Jail records show both Payne and Stammer were booked into the facility at around 7:40 p.m. Monday.

Police say they have referred charges of Party to a Crime of First Degree Intentional Homicide and Armed Robbery, and add both Payne and Stammer have court dates later this week.

Kaukauna Police say no other information is being released at this time on the case, and any other information will be released by the District Attorney’s Office through a criminal complaint.

