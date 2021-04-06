INTERVIEW: Wisconsin’s outdoor fire danger

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - You can’t trust in a day of rain to undo weeks of below-normal precipitation. Despite rain falling across the state Tuesday, fires were reported in Marinette, Oneida and Monroe counties and the Iowa/Sauk county line (at least one was caused by lightning from that rainstorm). Gov. Tony Evers declared a state of emergency Monday because of the risk of wildfires (see related story).

Chris Roth talked with Wisconsin DNR Wildfire Prevention Specialist Catherine Koele on Action 2 News at 4:30 Tuesday. Koele talked about the state of emergency, the dry conditions around the state, and what we can do to prevent accidental fires.

CLICK HERE for a map of counties with burn restrictions and the fire risk for each county.

Learn more about wildfires around the state with the DNR Wildfire Occurrence Dashboard.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.