Advertisement

INTERVIEW: Wisconsin’s outdoor fire danger

By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - You can’t trust in a day of rain to undo weeks of below-normal precipitation. Despite rain falling across the state Tuesday, fires were reported in Marinette, Oneida and Monroe counties and the Iowa/Sauk county line (at least one was caused by lightning from that rainstorm). Gov. Tony Evers declared a state of emergency Monday because of the risk of wildfires (see related story).

Chris Roth talked with Wisconsin DNR Wildfire Prevention Specialist Catherine Koele on Action 2 News at 4:30 Tuesday. Koele talked about the state of emergency, the dry conditions around the state, and what we can do to prevent accidental fires.

CLICK HERE for a map of counties with burn restrictions and the fire risk for each county.

Learn more about wildfires around the state with the DNR Wildfire Occurrence Dashboard.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Joseph Olvera, who police say fatally stabbed a man following a road rage incident...
Police: Man arrested after picking wrong vehicle to chase in road rage incident, fatally stabs one person
Coronavirus
State reports lowest amount of COVID-19 cases in one week
Two arrested in Kaukauna death. April 5, 2021.
Kaukauna Police: 2 arrested following man’s suspicious death, victim identified
Boy killed in Waupaca County farming accident
Wisconsin's Supreme Court decision last week, will stop the FoodShare emergency allotments
Wisconsinites to lose $62M per month in federal food aid

Latest News

De Pere collecting litter through Barefoot Buckets Challenge
De Pere collecting litter through Barefoot Buckets Challenge
Race directors find new finish line in coordinating vaccine clinics
Race directors find new finish line in coordinating vaccine clinics
1 injured after vehicle hits Green Bay Home Medical building
1 injured after vehicle hits Green Bay Home Medical building
Courtesy Radim Schreiber
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The sound of fireflies