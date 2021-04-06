Health officials say if you want a COVID shot, appointments are plentiful

Appleton, Wis. (WBAY) - If you haven’t been vaccinated yet for COVID-19, area health officials say this week is a good time to sign up.

With more vaccine coming in, efforts at the Fox Cities Exhibition Center, are ramping up, as the number of open slots have more than doubled, since the clinic initially launched.

“This is going to be our busiest week yet. We finally have the vaccine supply that we were hoping for so we will be able to do a thousand people Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and then we’re adding another day of Saturday this week,” said Appleton Health Officer Kurt Eggebrecht.

However, health officials say they’re also having to encourage people more, who are less excited to sign up for the vaccine than those, who did so immediately once it was their turn.

Eggebrecht added, “If people are on the fence and they think there’s other people that are more deserving, this is now the time for you to step up. This vaccine is available for anyone, and we look forward to providing that to you. So if you’ve been on the fence and you’ve been waiting, please, this week, next week, please go on the website and sign up, because now is your turn.”

On social media, the Green Lake County Health Department is also telling people they have openings for a clinic, they’re hosting on Thursday, and in Fond du Lac County, the health department is promoting a mass vaccination clinic this Saturday from 8 am to 4 pm with many slots right now still open.

Both just received an extra shipment of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

“The more people we can vaccinate, the safer the community at large will be,” said Eggebrecht, adding, “There’s sufficient vaccine so now is the time. Your not stepping in front of anybody else.”

In Appleton, plenty of appointments are open for the second half of this week.

If you’re looking specifically for the single dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine, health officials say it will be given out at Fox Cities Exhibition Center clinic to anyone who signs up for a slot this Saturday, April 10th.

