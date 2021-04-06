Fox Valley Technical College President, CEO announces retirement

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - After nearly four decades of working at Fox Valley Technical College, the school’s current President and CEO is retiring.

Dr. Susan May, who served 13 years as the College’s President, sat down and reflected on her career at the school with Action 2 News, and shares what the school’s future may hold.

She says her retirement will be effective starting July 31, 2021.

The College’s Board of Trustees has already started the search and hiring process.

