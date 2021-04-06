Advertisement

Fox Valley Technical College President, CEO announces retirement

By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - After nearly four decades of working at Fox Valley Technical College, the school’s current President and CEO is retiring.

Dr. Susan May, who served 13 years as the College’s President, sat down and reflected on her career at the school with Action 2 News, and shares what the school’s future may hold.

She says her retirement will be effective starting July 31, 2021.

The College’s Board of Trustees has already started the search and hiring process.

Catch the interview with Chris Roth in the video above.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP)
Teen in critical condition after being struck by vehicle while horseback riding
An Amber Alert has been issued for two missing girls from Milwaukee Wisconsin. Anyone with...
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled, two missing Milwaukee children found, police still searching for suspect
Eric Shemenkowski
Seymour man arrested for suspected 4th OWI
Mugshot of Joseph Olvera, who police say fatally stabbed a man following a road rage incident...
Police: Man arrested after picking wrong vehicle to chase in road rage incident, fatally stabs one person
Wisconsin's Supreme Court decision last week, will stop the FoodShare emergency allotments
Wisconsinites to lose $62M per month in federal food aid

Latest News

Taylor Sanborn gets her COVID-19 vaccine injection at the Midland Center for the Arts.
Health officials say if you want a COVID shot, appointments are plentiful
Kaukauna Police on the scene of a suspicious death on March 31.
Kaukauna Police: 2 arrested following man’s suspicious death, victim identified
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Update on Ingenuity, a look at how lengths of seasons are changing
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Length of seasons changing, update on Ingenuity
New survey gives people a chance to voice opinion on future of Fox Cities
Community members invited to give feedback on future of the Fox Cities