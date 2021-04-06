Advertisement

1 injured after vehicle hits Green Bay Home Medical building

Vehicle vs building in Green Bay
Vehicle vs building in Green Bay(WBAY Staff)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Emergency crews can be seen at a store in Allouez Tuesday afternoon after a vehicle hit the building.

The incident involves the Green Bay Home Medical building, located on the 2000 block of Riverside Drive.

A witness who was inside the store at the time tells an Action 2 News reporter at the scene that the vehicle “flew” over the ditch and slammed into the building.

According to officials with the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, the driver of the vehicle was the only person injured, and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Fire officials add cosmetic damage was done to the building.

The director of HME says the store is closed the rest of the day, and anticipates reopening Wednesday. Cleanup and the process of boarding up windows will be done Tuesday night.

Check back for updates as details become available.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Joseph Olvera, who police say fatally stabbed a man following a road rage incident...
Police: Man arrested after picking wrong vehicle to chase in road rage incident, fatally stabs one person
Coronavirus
State reports lowest amount of COVID-19 cases in one week
Two arrested in Kaukauna death. April 5, 2021.
Kaukauna Police: 2 arrested following man’s suspicious death, victim identified
Boy killed in Waupaca County farming accident
Wisconsin's Supreme Court decision last week, will stop the FoodShare emergency allotments
Wisconsinites to lose $62M per month in federal food aid

Latest News

door county vaccine numbers according to DHS
Data shows Door County leads the state in number of residents getting first dose of vaccine
Thousands of people a week are receiving the COVID-19 vaccine at Bellin's mass vaccination site...
Race directors find new finish line in coordinating vaccine clinics
Luke Titus pulls his wagon, full of trash buckets, through De Pere's Optimist Park.
De Pere collecting litter through Barefoot Buckets Challenge
There were 20 tornadoes in 2020, close to the yearly average of 23 in the state.
Monday marks beginning of Severe Weather and Tornado Awareness week in Wisconsin