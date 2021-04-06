1 injured after vehicle hits Green Bay Home Medical building

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Emergency crews can be seen at a store in Allouez Tuesday afternoon after a vehicle hit the building.

The incident involves the Green Bay Home Medical building, located on the 2000 block of Riverside Drive.

A witness who was inside the store at the time tells an Action 2 News reporter at the scene that the vehicle “flew” over the ditch and slammed into the building.

According to officials with the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, the driver of the vehicle was the only person injured, and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Fire officials add cosmetic damage was done to the building.

The director of HME says the store is closed the rest of the day, and anticipates reopening Wednesday. Cleanup and the process of boarding up windows will be done Tuesday night.

