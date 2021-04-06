ELECTION DAY: A look at state and local races and referendums

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday for the spring election in Wisconsin.

Polls are open until 8 p.m. Action 2 News will have results online, on our app and on air.

You can also look at what's on the ballot.

Photo identification is required at the polls.

Here are some of the races we’re following:

STATE SUPERINTENDENT

Voters across the state will cast a ballot for State Superintendent of Public Instruction. The candidates are Deborah Kerr and Jill Underly.

Underly says she will fight for quality early childhood education in all zip-codes, mental health resources in schools and is against private school voucher expansion.

“Really when you look at it from the perspective of achievement we need to really switch it and turn it around and talk about it as opportunities,” Underly says. “There are communities in Wisconsin that are just able to provide more opportunities for their kids than others and really that’s where things become exacerbated. When you look at opportunities for early childhood programming, when you look at opportunities to hire great teachers, all of that impacts student achievement and so that is what we need to focus on.”

Kerr says she is focused on literacy and numeracy skills, involving families in the education process and fostering partnerships between schools.

“We need to provide targeted interventions and support to teachers so they are teaching the essential standards to catch our kids up,” Kerr says. “So yes, we are going to have to do an all hands on deck utilizing all the partners that help to rally around our kids during this pandemic so I think about the Boys and Girls Clubs, the Y.M.C.A.s, the church foundations, the local community groups that have food pantries, that made sure our kids had devices and internet access points.”

89th Assembly District

Democrat Karl Jaeger and Republican Elijah Behnke are running for the seat vacated by Republican John Nygren.

Brown County Circuit Court Judge - Branch Four

Incumbent Judge Kendall Kelley faces a challenge from Assistant City Attorney Rachel Maes.

Green Bay School Board

Incumbents Rhonda Sitnikau and Andrew Becker are looking for another term on the board. Bryan Milz and Nancy Welch are challengers.

Fond du Lac Public Safety

The city is asking voters to approve a $1.3 million referendum to hire six full-time firefighter-paramedics and six police officers.

Taxpayers would pay an additional $43 per year for property valued at $100,000 or more.

Howard-Suamico School District

Howard-Suamico is asking voters to approve $98 million to upgrade aging facilities. A second referendum asks for permission to exceed revenue limits to handle maintenance and employee compensation.

The district says taxes would not go up.

Hortonville School Referendum

The Hortonville School District is asking for $42 million for additions and renovations to the high school and Greenville Middle School.

A second referendum question asks for more than $12 million for a multi-purpose addition to the high school.

Seymour Community School District

Seymour is asking voters to approve a $6.5 million referendum to expand the high school tech education department and to cover the cost of renovations and construction.

