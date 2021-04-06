Advertisement

Doormen fired for failing to intervene in anti-Asian attack in New York

The building’s management company said Tuesday the doormen failed to follow required emergency...
The building’s management company said Tuesday the doormen failed to follow required emergency and safety protocols during the March 29 attack near Times Square.
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Two New York City apartment building workers have been fired for failing to help an Asian American woman as she was being violently attacked on the sidewalk outside.

The building’s management company said Tuesday the doormen failed to follow required emergency and safety protocols during the March 29 attack near Times Square.

The doormen’s union, SEIU 32BJ, confirmed that they had been fired but declined to comment further.

The union previously said they waited until the attacker walked away to check on the woman and flag down a nearby patrol car because they thought he had a knife.

WARNING: The video below contains content that may disturb. Viewer discretion is advised.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Joseph Olvera, who police say fatally stabbed a man following a road rage incident...
Police: Man arrested after picking wrong vehicle to chase in road rage incident, fatally stabs one person
Coronavirus
State reports lowest amount of COVID-19 cases in one week
Two arrested in Kaukauna death. April 5, 2021.
Kaukauna Police: 2 arrested following man’s suspicious death, victim identified
Wisconsin's Supreme Court decision last week, will stop the FoodShare emergency allotments
Wisconsinites to lose $62M per month in federal food aid
An Amber Alert has been issued for two missing girls from Milwaukee Wisconsin. Anyone with...
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled, two missing Milwaukee children found, police still searching for suspect

Latest News

A health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 at a new...
Official: EU agency to confirm AstraZeneca blood clot link
Sierrah Vance
Police: Woman, 18, charged in boyfriend’s death during drug deal she arranged
Washington and Tehran are set to begin indirect talks through intermediaries, one of the first...
World powers seek to bring US back into Iran nuclear deal
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Evening storm chances
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Evening storm chances
After the shooting, the medic drove about 10 minutes to Fort Detrick, where he was shot by base...
Authorities: Navy medic shoots 2, is shot and killed on base