Community members invited to give feedback on future of the Fox Cities

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - An area group is asking community members to complete an anonymous survey and give information about personal well-being, support and visions for the next five years for the Fox Cities.

The group is called “Imagine Fox Cities”, and they say the survey takes about 10 minutes to complete.

Group officials say the responses will be shared with community leaders.

“The results will be shared in early summer. Hopefully, the results will be helpful in discussions and planning for whatever infrastructure and resources that will be planned to enhance in the Fox Cities for the years to come,” said Rayon Brown, Co-Chair of Imagine Fox Cities.

The survey will be available until May 14.

CLICK HERE if you’d like to give input on the future of the region.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.