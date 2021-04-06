Brewers trade Orlando Arcia to Braves
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Milwaukee Brewers have traded infielder Orlando Arcia to the Atlanta Braves.
In return, the Crew receives pitchers Chad Sobotka and Patrick Weigel.
The Brewers say RHP Sobotka and RHP Weigel will join the alternate training site at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium.
Arcia. 26. has been with the Brewers since 2016. He has a career .244 batting average, 42 home runs and 180 RBI. Arcia primarily played short stop for the Brewers. This spring, the team moved him to third base.
