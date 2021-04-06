Brewers trade Orlando Arcia to Braves

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Milwaukee Brewers have traded infielder Orlando Arcia to the Atlanta Braves.

In return, the Crew receives pitchers Chad Sobotka and Patrick Weigel.

The Brewers say RHP Sobotka and RHP Weigel will join the alternate training site at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium.

Arcia. 26. has been with the Brewers since 2016. He has a career .244 batting average, 42 home runs and 180 RBI. Arcia primarily played short stop for the Brewers. This spring, the team moved him to third base.

The #Brewers have traded Orlando Arcia to Atlanta for pitchers Chad Sobotka & Patrick Weigel.



“We are excited to add two big, power arms to our organization. Both have Major League experience and give us additional quality options over the course of the season.” -David Stearns — Stephen Watson (@WISN_Watson) April 6, 2021

The Brewers have acquired RHP Chad Sobotka and RHP Patrick Weigel from Atlanta in exchange for INF Orlando Arcia. Sobotka and Weigel will join the Alternate Training Site. pic.twitter.com/fZI8P0xf3j — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) April 6, 2021

