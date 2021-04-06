Advertisement

Boy killed in Waupaca County farming accident

(WCAX)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 2-year-old child died after a farming accident in Waupaca County.

On April 5, dispatchers received a 911 call that a boy was pinned on a skid steer in the Township of Saint Lawrence.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office says the boy was riding on the farming equipment when he fell forward. He was pinned between the bucket and support arm of the skid steer.

The child was airlifted to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah. He was transported to Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee. The boy died at Children’s.

The Sheriff’s Office did not release the boy’s name.

The 911 call came in at 6:31 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Joseph Olvera, who police say fatally stabbed a man following a road rage incident...
Police: Man arrested after picking wrong vehicle to chase in road rage incident, fatally stabs one person
Coronavirus
State reports lowest amount of COVID-19 cases in one week
Two arrested in Kaukauna death. April 5, 2021.
Kaukauna Police: 2 arrested following man’s suspicious death, victim identified
Wisconsin's Supreme Court decision last week, will stop the FoodShare emergency allotments
Wisconsinites to lose $62M per month in federal food aid
An Amber Alert has been issued for two missing girls from Milwaukee Wisconsin. Anyone with...
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled, two missing Milwaukee children found, police still searching for suspect

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another chance for storms
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another chance for storms
File image
Lakewood firefighters battle two fires amid dry conditions
WATCH: Road construction safety reminders
Work zone safety: put down the cell phone
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another warm April day
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another warm April day