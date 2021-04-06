Boy killed in Waupaca County farming accident

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 2-year-old child died after a farming accident in Waupaca County.

On April 5, dispatchers received a 911 call that a boy was pinned on a skid steer in the Township of Saint Lawrence.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office says the boy was riding on the farming equipment when he fell forward. He was pinned between the bucket and support arm of the skid steer.

The child was airlifted to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah. He was transported to Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee. The boy died at Children’s.

The Sheriff’s Office did not release the boy’s name.

The 911 call came in at 6:31 p.m.

