Advertisement

Barry Alvarez, AD who reshaped Wisconsin sports, to retire

Wisconsin acting head coach Barry Alvarez laughs with his team after defeating Auburn 34-31 in...
Wisconsin acting head coach Barry Alvarez laughs with his team after defeating Auburn 34-31 in overtime during the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Jan. 1, 2015, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) (Chris O'Meara | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez is retiring after a three-decade run in which he transformed the university’s football program and later guided the Badgers to their greatest all-around sports success in school history.

The 74-year-old Alvarez announced Tuesday he would retire on June 30.

He arrived at Wisconsin in 1990 as football coach and turned one of the Big Ten’s weakest programs into one of its strongest.

He became athletic director in 2004 and briefly served in a dual role before stepping down as football coach after the 2005 season.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Joseph Olvera, who police say fatally stabbed a man following a road rage incident...
Police: Man arrested after picking wrong vehicle to chase in road rage incident, fatally stabs one person
Coronavirus
State reports lowest amount of COVID-19 cases in one week
Two arrested in Kaukauna death. April 5, 2021.
Kaukauna Police: 2 arrested following man’s suspicious death, victim identified
Wisconsin's Supreme Court decision last week, will stop the FoodShare emergency allotments
Wisconsinites to lose $62M per month in federal food aid
An Amber Alert has been issued for two missing girls from Milwaukee Wisconsin. Anyone with...
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled, two missing Milwaukee children found, police still searching for suspect

Latest News

Green Bay Packers quarterback and 3 time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers will guest host episodes of...
Aaron Rodgers: I would love to play football and host Jeopardy!
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) controls the ball during an NBA basketball game against...
Bucks’ Holiday says signing extension was easy decision
Brewers first baseman Keston Huira gets a COVID-19 vaccination.
Brewers vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson
WATCH: ESPN's Rob Demovsky on Packers 17-game season
Chris and Rob break down uncertainty around Aaron Rodgers and the Packers