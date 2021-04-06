April heat wave causes multiple high temperature records to fall

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The sunny and warm weather enjoyed by many throughout Northeast Wisconsin on Monday has caused a few new high temperature records to be set.

According to the National Weather Service in Green Bay, four cities broke high temperature records for the day, while another four tied their record highs.

The cities which broke records include Antigo, Marshfield, Wausau and Wisconsin Rapids.

Meanwhile, Appleton, Green Bay, Oshkosh and Rhinelander tied records.

Three cities in the region topped 80 degrees Monday afternoon.

Here is a list of Monday’s high temperatures, according to the NWS:

City New High Temperature Record Previous Record Year Previous Record Was Set Antigo 77 76 2005 Appleton 77 (Tied) 77 1991 Green Bay 77 (tied) 77 1921, 1991 Marshfield 82 79 1991 Oshkosh 77 (tied) 77 1929 Rhinelander 78 (tied) 78 1921 Wausau 81 77 1991 Wisconsin Rapids 82 79 1921

The warm temperatures across Wisconsin are fueling danger for wildfire, as humidity levels drop.

As previously reported, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers declared a state of emergency due to the risk of wildfires across the state Monday.

The entire state of Wisconsin is under very high fire danger, according to the Department of Natural Resources. There have been 320 wildfires in Wisconsin this year, and more than 1,400 acres have burned.

