April heat wave causes multiple high temperature records to fall

3 cities in the region topped 80 degrees Monday
(KCRG)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The sunny and warm weather enjoyed by many throughout Northeast Wisconsin on Monday has caused a few new high temperature records to be set.

According to the National Weather Service in Green Bay, four cities broke high temperature records for the day, while another four tied their record highs.

The cities which broke records include Antigo, Marshfield, Wausau and Wisconsin Rapids.

Meanwhile, Appleton, Green Bay, Oshkosh and Rhinelander tied records.

Three cities in the region topped 80 degrees Monday afternoon.

Here is a list of Monday’s high temperatures, according to the NWS:

CityNew High Temperature RecordPrevious RecordYear Previous Record Was Set
Antigo77762005
Appleton77 (Tied)771991
Green Bay77 (tied)771921, 1991
Marshfield82791991
Oshkosh77 (tied)771929
Rhinelander78 (tied)781921
Wausau81771991
Wisconsin Rapids82791921

The warm temperatures across Wisconsin are fueling danger for wildfire, as humidity levels drop.

As previously reported, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers declared a state of emergency due to the risk of wildfires across the state Monday.

The entire state of Wisconsin is under very high fire danger, according to the Department of Natural Resources. There have been 320 wildfires in Wisconsin this year, and more than 1,400 acres have burned.

