Appeals court orders new trial for man convicted in Green Bay homicide

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Wisconsin Appeals Court has ordered a new trial for a Green Bay man serving a life sentence for a fatal shooting.

In a decision released April 6, the District III Court of Appeals ruled Richard Arrington’s constitutional rights were violated.

In 2017, a jury found Arrington, 25, guilty of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide in Brown County. Arrington stood trial for the shooting death of Ricardo Gomez.

Gomez was shot and killed outside a home in the 1100 block of Day Street. On April 2, 2016, Arrington and two others drove to a home to buy marijuana. At the Day Street address, Arrington ran into a man with whom he was feuding. They had words, and Arrington fired three shots from his vehicle toward the Day Street home. One of the bullets struck Ricardo Gomez in the chest, killing him.

In 2018, Judge Timothy Hinkfuss sentenced Arrington to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 35 years.

Arrington appealed his conviction, saying his Sixth Amendment rights were violated when a confidential informant recorded conversations with him at the Brown County Jail. He also claimed ineffective counsel.

The appeals court agreed.

“We conclude the State violated Arrington’s Sixth Amendment right to counsel when [CI] made the recordings of conversations with Arrington while acting as an agent of the State. In addition, Arrington’s counsel’s failure to seek suppression or otherwise object to the admission of the recordings deprived Arrington of the right to effective assistance of counsel. We therefore reverse and remand for a new trial in which the recordings and [CI’s] testimony regarding the jailhouse conversations with Arrington will be excluded,” reads the decision.

No future court hearings were listed on the circuit court website. Action 2 News will continue to follow this story.

Arrington has been serving his sentence at Green Bay Correctional Institution.

