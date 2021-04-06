Aaron Rodgers: I would love to play football and host Jeopardy!
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and fiancée Shailene Woodley held an Instagram Q&A after the MVP’s first day as guest host of Jeopardy!
Rodgers, a previous Celebrity Jeopardy! champion, is hosting the game show through April 16. No. 12 is a self-proclaimed Jeopardy! super fan.
During the Instagram Q&A, someone asked Rodgers if he plans on quitting football to host Jeopardy!
“No, I’m not going to. I just won MVP, I still have a lot left in the tank. I’m still going to play and I’d love to host Jeopardy! at the same time. Jeopardy! films five shows a day, 46 days a year. That’s 230 episodes. I work for six months out of the year. So the other six months, I would have time to probably film 46 days, I think.”
Rodgers’ first show ended on a bit of an awkward note. A contestant’s Final Jeopardy response was “Who decided to kick that field goal.” That’s a reference to a decision made during the NFC Championship game to kick a 4th quarter field goal instead of going for a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
