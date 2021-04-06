Advertisement

6 relatives dead in apparent murder-suicide at Texas home

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DALLAS (AP) - Six people were found fatally shot in a suburban Dallas home after police say two brothers made a plan to kill four family members and themselves.

Officers in Allen, Texas, went to the home for a welfare check at around 1 a.m. Monday. Police say the call came from a family friend who said that someone at the house was suicidal.

Police Sgt. Jon Felty told The Dallas Morning News that two brothers apparently “made an agreement to commit suicide and ended up taking the entire family with them.”

Felty says that one of the brothers wrote a lengthy post on social media in which he said he and his brother planned to kill their family members and then themselves.

The deaths were being investigated as a murder-suicide, but Felty could not yet say who shot whom.

Police believe that the slayings happened over the weekend.

