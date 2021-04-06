3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The sound of fireflies

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The first helicopter on Mars is now alone, waiting for its maiden flight on the Red Planet. Perseverance dropped off the Ingenuity helicopter, giving the drone its first taste of the Martian weather without the protection of the rover. Brad updates us on the mission in “3 Brilliant Minutes” on Action 2 News at 4:30.

He also tells us about a new, accidental discovery about fireflies -- which are apparently talented in both light and sound!

