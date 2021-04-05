WARM APRIL WEATHER CONTINUES

It will be another warm day for early April across Northeast Wisconsin. Inland areas will see highs in the 70s once again! Green Bay hasn’t been above 70°since last year on November 9th. Temperatures closer to the lakeshore will be several degrees cooler, with highs in the 50s and 60s. Look for a south-southeast wind around 10 mph.

We’ll enjoy mostly sunny skies through the mid afternoon, but clouds will start to increase late. The day will be mostly dry, although spotty thunderstorms are possible into this evening. There will be a better chance for thunderstorms moving across the state during the overnight hours. While many of those storms will be strong to severe across Minnesota this evening, they should weaken quite a bit by the time they reach us. Our severe weather outlook through tonight is in the LOW category.

The week ahead looks unsettled... While no specific day looks like a washout, we will see a rain chance every day all through Saturday. This is good news - Our soil moisture levels are abnormally low right now, so we could use some overdue moisture.

After a round of morning rain on Tuesday, only a hit-or-miss shower would be expected through the day. Temperatures will still be warm with highs to near 70. There will be a higher rain chance at night, and scattered showers are expected Wednesday. Off and on rain continues Thursday, and temperatures will be in the lower half of the 60s. Look for highs in the 50s Friday and Saturday with cloudy skies and periods of rain both days.

WIND FORECAST:

THIS AFTERNOON: SE 5-15 MPH

TUESDAY: SW 5-15 MPH

THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny. Warm for April, but cooler by the lakeshore. An isolated late storm is possible late. HIGH: 74 (50s & 60s lakeside)

TONIGHT: Spotty thunderstorms, especially late. Quite mild. LOW: 55

TUESDAY: Daybreak rain. Mostly cloudy with only a stray shower through the day. More widespread rain at night. HIGH: 70 LOW: 47

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Still warm for April. HIGH: 68 LOW: 52

THURSDAY: Cloudy rain showers likely. A little cooler. HIGH: 63 LOW: 47

FRIDAY: Cloudy and cooler with more rain showers. HIGH: 58 LOW: 44

SATURDAY: Cloudy and cool with periods of rain. HIGH: 55 LOW: 41

SUNDAY: Mostly dry with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 59 LOW: 42

