UNUSUALLY WARM FOR EARLY APRIL... MORE THUNDER TONIGHT

There’s a warm front draped across Wisconsin this morning. As it pushes into the area, a south-southeast breeze will blow in balmy weather for early April. Inland areas will see highs in the 70s today! Green Bay hasn’t seen that kind of warmth since last year on November 9th. Titletown’s record high is 75°, last set back in 1997. There’s an outside chance that we’ll see that kind of warmth this afternoon. Temperatures closer to the lakeshore will be several degrees cooler, with highs in the 50s and 60s.

We’ll enjoy sunshine and some passing clouds. The day will be mostly dry, although spotty thunderstorms are possible late this afternoon and into the early evening. Additional thunderstorms will be moving across the state during the overnight hours. While many of those storms will be strong to severe across Minnesota this evening, they should weaken quite a bit by the time they reach us. Our severe weather outlook through tonight is in the LOW category.

The week ahead looks unsettled... We’ll see on and off chances of showers and a few thunderstorms. While no specific day looks like a washout, we will see a rain chance every day all the day through Saturday. This is good news - Our soil moisture levels are abnormally low right now, so we could use some overdue moisture.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SE 5-15 MPH

TUESDAY: SW 5-15 MPH

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Warm for April, but cooler by the lakeshore. An isolated late storm is possible. HIGH: 72 (50s & 60s lakeside)

TONIGHT: Spotty thunderstorms, especially late. Quite mild. LOW: 55

TUESDAY: Daybreak rain. Mostly cloudy. More showers at night. HIGH: 68 LOW: 45

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. More showers and storms at night. HIGH: 69 LOW: 52

THURSDAY: Cloudy and breezy. Showers likely. HIGH: 63 LOW: 47

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. More showers. HIGH: 56 LOW: 44

SATURDAY: Cloudy with showers. Breezy. HIGH: 54 LOW: 43

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. HIGH: 59

