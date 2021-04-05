State reports lowest amount of COVID-19 cases in one week

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The latest vaccination numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) show a large dip in the amount of state residents who received and completed their vaccination series during Easter weekend.

According to the DHS, a total of 1,922,832 people (33.0% of the state’s population) have received a vaccine - only 28 more people since Sunday’s report. Although the state typically has a weekend slump in vaccination numbers which then jump on Tuesdays, our records show the smallest daily change for the amount of residents who received a vaccination is 2,156.

As Action 2 News previously reported, the state is on track to meet the milestone of 2,000,000 Wisconsin residents having received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose later this week. With the state currently averaging 27,874 doses being administered a day to Wisconsin residents, the milestone could be met Wednesday or Thursday.

Meanwhile, another 1,267 people completed their vaccine series in Wisconsin, bringing the state’s total to 1,171,309 people, or 20.1% of the state’s population. The state is currently averaging 26,283 people completing the COVID-19 vaccine series per day.

As of Monday, the DHS says the state has given out a total of 3,087,492 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. The state passed the 3,000,000 total doses given milestone Saturday and is averaging 47,746 doses given per day. State officials say the total doses given applies to both Wisconsin residents and non-residents.

In Northeast Wisconsin, health officials say 96,303 residents, or 20.3% of the population, have completed their vaccine doses. Meanwhile in the Fox Valley Area, 105,061 people or 19.1% had completed their doses.

State health officials report that as of Monday, the following number of doses have been administered:

Johnson and Johnson: 85,134

Moderna: 1,377,780

Pfizer: 1,624,289

As of Monday, all Wisconsin residents 16 and older became eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Ages 16 and 17 must have parental or guardian permission. CLICK HERE for that related story.

County (Population) Received at least 1 dose (% of pop.) Completed (% of pop.) Brown (264,542) (NE) 87,177 (33.0%) 52,836 (20.0%) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 14,781 (29.5%) 9,034 (18.0%) Dodge (87,839) 23,113 (26.3%) 14,613 (16.6%) Door (27,668) (NE) 13,418 (48.5%) 7,915 (28.6%) Fond du Lac (103,403) (FV) 30,172 (29.2%) 20,653 (20.0%) Forest (9,004) 2,892 (32.1%) 2,235 (24.8%) Florence (4,295) (NE) 1,248 (29.1%) 985 (22.9%) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 5,771 (30.5%) 4,297 (22.7%) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 6,008 (29.4%) 4,059 (19.9%) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 26,788 (33.9%) 15,834 (20.0%) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 11,621 (28.8%) 7,391 (18.3%) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 1,854 (40.7%) 1,430 (31.4%) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 11,314 (29.8%) 7,283 (19.2%) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 58,368 (31.1%) 34,745 (18.5%) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 10,843 (26.5%) 6,929 (16.9%) Sheboygan (115,340) 37,519 (32.5%) 20,796 (18.0%) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 14,688 (28.8%) 10,163 (19.9%) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 6,276 (25.7%) 4,503 (18.4%) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 52,985 (30.8%) 33,960 (19.8%) NORTHEAST REGION (NE) 157,574 (33.2%) 96,303 (20.3%) FOX VALLEY REGION (FV) 165,566 (30.1%) 105,061 (19.1%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 1,922,832 (33.0%) 1,171,309 (20.1%)

NEW CASES

Health officials say another 307 people tested positive for the virus which causes COVID-19 during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of positive cases in the state to 580,184. The single day amount of positive test results is the lowest since March 29, when fewer than 300 tests came back positive for the coronavirus. The DHS said more than 500 people tested positive for the virus during the past six days.

The new cases come from a total of 2,809 people testing for the coronavirus for the first time, meaning another 2,809 people tested negative.

According to our records, the seven-day average of new positive tests per day increased to 591, an increase of one since Sunday’s average. That figure has risen daily since Thursday.

State health officials said another person died from COVID-19 related complications, bringing Wisconsin’s death toll, to 6,640. The lone new death was reported by the state in Chippewa County. That is the same death toll as Saturday, due to the state revising the death toll by one on Sunday.

The one new death has the seven-day average for deaths holding steady at 6 and kept the percentage of fatal cases at 1.14% for a second day. That percentage dropped from 1.15% for the first time in weeks Sunday.

County case and death updates will be listed later in this article.

According to the DHS, another 30 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 within the past 24 hours, lowering the seven-day hospitalization average to 47. So far, a total of 27,797 people have been hospitalized in Wisconsin for COVID-19, or 4.8% of all confirmed cases.

Since the state began keeping records of confirmed cases, health officials say 566,169 (97.6%) of people are considered recovered. Meanwhile, another 7,161 people, or 1.2%, are considered active cases.

HOSPITAL READINESS – figures from the WHA will be updated later Monday afternoon

According to the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA), as of Sunday, there are 235 people currently hospitalized COVID-19 patients in 136 hospitals across the state, including 62 in ICU. Sunday’s numbers from the WHA are the latest figures available. Changes in daily hospitalizations take discharges and deaths into account.

The WHA says Fox Valley region hospitals are treating 15 patients, with two in the ICU. The number of overall patients held steady since Saturday, however the number of patients in the ICU decreased by two.

Northeast hospitals have 23 COVID-19 patients, two than Saturday, and five in ICU, which also saw a decrease of two within the past 24 hours.

For hospital readiness, the WHA reports 283 ICU beds are available statewide. That’s 19.3% of the state’s ICU beds. Counting ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative-flow isolation, there are 2,405 hospital beds open in the state (21.53%). These hospital beds are for all patients, not just COVID-19.

The Fox Valley region’s 13 hospitals have just 6 ICU beds (5.76%) available, down from 14 on Saturday. Those same hospitals have 94 of all hospital bed types (11.01%) available among them.

The Northeast region’s 10 hospitals have 33 ICU beds (15.94%) and 251 of all bed types (26.25%) available.

Although we use terms like “open” and “available,” a hospital can only put a patient in a bed if it has the staff to care for them, including doctors, nurses and food services.

MONDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Wisconsin

Adams – 1,638 cases (+1) (10 deaths)

Ashland – 1,207 cases (16 deaths)

Barron – 5,551 cases (76 deaths)

Bayfield - 1,095 cases (+3) (19 deaths)

Brown – 30,766 cases (233 deaths)

Buffalo – 1,329 cases (7 deaths)

Burnett – 1,245 cases (21 deaths)

Calumet – 5,627 (+1 ) (46 deaths)

Chippewa – 7,185 cases (94 deaths) (+1)

Clark – 3,171 cases (58 deaths)

Columbia – 5,210 cases (+1) (56 deaths)

Crawford – 1,677 cases (17 deaths)

Dane – 42,475 (+77) (289 deaths)

Dodge – 11,576 cases (161 deaths)

Door – 2,532 cases (21 deaths)

Douglas – 3,775 cases (+8) (30 deaths)

Dunn – 4,423 cases (31 deaths)

Eau Claire – 11,289 cases (105 deaths)

Florence - 430 cases (12 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 12,108 cases (+4) (105 deaths)

Forest - 937 cases (23 deaths)

Grant – 4,758 cases (+2) (84 deaths)

Green – 3,382 cases (+1) (16 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,546 cases (18 deaths)

Iowa - 1,954 cases (10 deaths)

Iron - 569 cases (21 deaths)

Jackson - 2,580 cases (26 deaths)

Jefferson – 8,088 cases (103 deaths)

Juneau - 3,040 cases (21 deaths)

Kenosha – 15,034 cases (+2) (303 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,309 cases (+2) (24 deaths)

La Crosse – 12,468 cases (80 deaths)

Lafayette - 1,509 cases (7 deaths)

Langlade - 1,945 cases (32 deaths)

Lincoln – 2,956 cases (60 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,365 cases (68 deaths)

Marathon – 13,965 cases (+6) (184 deaths)

Marinette - 4,010 cases (65 deaths)

Marquette – 1,336 cases (21 deaths)

Menominee - 789 cases (11 deaths)

Milwaukee – 101,420 (+76) (1,263 deaths)

Monroe – 4,388 cases (36 deaths)

Oconto – 4,315 cases (49 deaths)

Oneida - 3,515 cases (68 deaths)

Outagamie – 20,000 cases (+18) (200 deaths)

Ozaukee – 7,905 cases (82 deaths)

Pepin – 817 cases (7 deaths)

Pierce – 3,661 cases (+4) (35 deaths)

Polk – 4,035 cases (43 deaths)

Portage – 6,556 cases (67 deaths)

Price – 1,185 cases (+2) (7 deaths)

Racine – 20,741 cases (336 deaths)

Richland - 1,275 cases (+1) (15 deaths)

Rock – 14,901 cases (+19) (164 deaths)

Rusk - 1,272 cases (16 deaths)

Sauk – 5,518 cases (+10) (44 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,577 cases (State revised, decrease of 1) (23 deaths)

Shawano – 4,628 cases (69 deaths)

Sheboygan – 13,324 cases (+28) (134 deaths)

St. Croix – 6,921 cases (+32) (48 deaths)

Taylor - 1,823 cases (24 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,471 cases (+2 ) (38 deaths)

Vernon – 1,880 cases (+2) (38 deaths)

Vilas - 2,197 cases (39 deaths)

Walworth – 9,072 cases (+1) (136 deaths)

Washburn – 1,363 cases (+1) (18 deaths)

Washington – 14,138 cases (141 deaths)

Waukesha – 42,234 cases (503 deaths)

Waupaca – 4,789 cases (+3) (116 deaths)

Waushara – 2,122 cases (31 deaths)

Winnebago – 17,528 cases (+1) (189 deaths)

Wood – 6,764 cases (77 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula** (County case numbers include Sunday and Monday updates)

Alger - 291 cases (+2) (1 death)

Baraga - 520 cases (33 deaths)

Chippewa - 891 cases (+3) (25 deaths)

Delta – 2,833 cases (+19) (68 deaths) (+1)

Dickinson - 2,211 cases (+3) (55 deaths)

Gogebic - 973 cases (State revised, decrease of 1) (22 deaths)

Houghton – 2,304 cases (+9) (32 deaths)

Iron – 886 cases (+1) (42 deaths)

Keweenaw – 124 cases (1 death)

Luce – 144 cases (+1)

Mackinac - 325 cases (+2) (3 deaths)

Marquette - 3,679 cases (+16) (55 deaths)

Menominee - 1,661 cases (+2) (39 deaths)

Ontonagon – 377 cases (+1) (20 deaths)

Schoolcraft - 267 cases (4 deaths)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

**The state of Michigan does not update numbers on Sundays. Monday’s numbers include updates since Saturday’s reporting deadline.

CDC GUIDANCE ON GATHERINGS

The Centers for Disease Control have announced that fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing.

The CDC’s recommendations also say vaccinated people can come together in the same way – in a single household -- with people considered at low-risk for severe disease, such as in the case of vaccinated grandparents visiting healthy children and grandchildren.

The CDC is continuing to recommend that fully vaccinated people still wear well-fitted masks, avoid large gatherings, and physically distance themselves from others when out in public. The CDC also advised vaccinated people to get tested if they develop symptoms that could be related to COVID-19.

COVID-19 TRACING APP

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 tracing app, “Wisconsin Exposure Notification,” is available for iOS and Android smartphones. No download is required for iPhones. The Android app is available on Google Play. When two phones with the app (and presumably their owners) are close enough, for long enough, they’ll anonymously share a random string of numbers via Bluetooth. If someone tests positive for the coronavirus, they’ll receive a code to type into the app. If your phones “pinged” each other in the last 14 days, you’ll receive a push notification that you are at risk of exposure. The app doesn’t collect personal information or location information, so you won’t know from whom or where, but you will be told what day the exposure might have occurred so that you can quarantine for the appropriate amount of time.

SYMPTOMS

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

