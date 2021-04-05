Some fear write-in candidate is maneuvering for a manure pit

GLENMORE, Wis. (WBAY) - Some Glenmore residents express concern about the town chairperson race in Tuesday’s election, saying there’s a last-minute write-in candidate trying to win the position to benefit his farm.

For years, Action 2 News has been following Jason Pansier and his attempts to get a large manure pit approved for “Ledgeview Farms.”

As previously reported, the Town of Ledgeview has rejected a permit for the project twice now. In Glenmore, sources tell Action 2 News that Pansier sent a letter to all residents about his candidacy for town chairman just a few weeks ago.

“The letter had no positions whatsoever, it was more of a sympathy plea, coming from a very legacy family out here in Glenmore, many generations, which holds a lot of power in rural America,” said Jamie Fletcher, resident of Glenmore.

The letter makes no mention of a manure pit. But a second resident we spoke with, who wanted to stay anonymous, believes Pansier could push the project through if he wins the election.

Residents say they fear the environmental impact and possible groundwater and air contaminations the pit could cause.

”This is going to be a 20.8-gallon manure pit which is going to entail in 19 manure trucks running back and forth every single day hauling 6,000 gallons each of waste to the pit which is going to spread then aerial not through a pump,” Fletcher explained.

We’re told that the pit would be at the north border of Glenmore, where Ledgeview residents would be impacted as well.

Action 2 News spoke to Pansier on the phone Monday, but he declined to comment.

Election polls are open from 7 a.m. - 8 p. m. on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.