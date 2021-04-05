SOME APRIL SHOWERS... AND A FEW STORMS

Monday was another nice day with high temperatures into the 70s and even a few 80s away from the Lake! The evening will be mostly dry, although spotty thunderstorms are possible. There will be a better chance for thunderstorms moving across the state during the overnight hours. While many of those storms will be strong to severe across Minnesota this evening, they should weaken quite a bit by the time they reach us. Our severe weather outlook through tonight is in the LOW category.

After a round of morning rain on Tuesday, only a hit-or-miss shower would be expected through the day. Temperatures will still be warm with highs to near 70. There will be a higher rain chance at night, and scattered showers and a few storms are expected Wednesday. Off and on rain continues Thursday, and temperatures will be in the lower half of the 60s. Look for highs in the 50s Friday and Saturday with cloudy skies and periods of rain both days.

WIND FORECAST:

TUESDAY: SW-S 5-15 MPH

WEDNESDAY: E 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Spotty thunderstorms, especially late. Quite mild. LOW: 55

TUESDAY: Daybreak rain. Mostly cloudy with only a stray shower through the day. More widespread rain and thunder at night. HIGH: 71 LOW: 47

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. A few storms. Still warm for April. HIGH: 67 LOW: 52

THURSDAY: Cloudy rain showers likely. A little cooler. HIGH: 63 LOW: 47

FRIDAY: Cloudy and cooler with more rain showers. HIGH: 58 LOW: 42

SATURDAY: Cloudy and cool with periods of rain. HIGH: 56 LOW: 42

SUNDAY: Mostly dry with a mix of sun and clouds. A stray shower? HIGH: 59 LOW: 42

MONDAY: Clouds and sun. HIGH: 60

