Redline Plastics expanding company, adding jobs

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - A plastics company is expanding its operations in Manitowoc.

Redline Plastics has broken ground on a 103,000 sq. ft. expansion to its manufacturing facility at 1434 S 59th St.

The company anticipates the $6 million expansion will be complete by August.

“The additional space is needed due to rapid growth in their rotational molding and vacuum forming businesses,” reads a statement from Redline Plastics.

Redline opened its initial facility in December 2019, employing 75 people. The company now employs 145 people with 25 job openings. CLICK HERE for a list of job openings.

“Redline’s incremental growth over the past several years has been nothing short amazing. This is due to the great team and culture we have been able to form here at Redline,” said Nick Murray, vice-president of operations.

The company says it makes “rotational molded, vacuum formed and line bent plastics products for a variety of industries as well as leather and textile cut and sew products produced both domestically and internationally for the powersports industry.”

