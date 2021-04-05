Police: Man arrested after picking wrong vehicle to chase in road rage incident, fatally stabs one person

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police say a man is now in custody after allegedly stabbing a man following a road rage incident early Sunday evening.

According to police, 43-year-old Joseph Olvera of Green Bay was taken into custody Monday afternoon after negotiators ended up talking him into coming out of a home on the 1500 block of Charles Street, where he was hiding.

Officials add Olvera and his family are homeless, and he ended up coming out of the home peacefully just before 2 p.m. Monday. However, police say it took about a dozen call outs for him to exit the home.

Joseph Olvera being taken into custody by Green Bay Police on April 5. (WBAY Staff)

Green Bay police say Olvera was pumping gas at the Marathon gas station located at 610 East Walnut Street just after 5 p.m. Sunday.

When he attempted to leave the parking lot, police say it appears someone cut him off, and Olvera then went after the vehicle, but picked the wrong car.

Officials say two men got out, and they and Olvera started arguing.

A witness told police Olvera was holding a knife and stabbed the victim, who officials say was was 25. Police tell Action 2 News they won’t be identifying the victim until family members are notified.

Police tell Action 2 News the victim recently relocated to Green Bay from Chicago within the last few weeks and started working at the meat packing plant.

However, officials say the victim and Olvera didn’t know each other, and appear to not have any connection.

After the victim was stabbed, police say friends him in a car and started driving away.

However, they only got to the Walgreens on Baird and Mason Street before realizing the victim was in bad shape, and ended up calling for help.

Police say the man was taken to an area hospital, where officials say the worked on the victim for several hours before he passed away around 3:30 Monday morning.

Olvera was charged for a road rage incident in late December, and was out on signature bond for that.

During that incident, officials say he pointed a fake gun at someone.

Green Bay Police say this is the second homicide this year, and the second one involving a stabbing. They add during both incidents, the victims were complete strangers to the suspects.

According to police, they found Olvera on Charles street after witnesses helped identify him Sunday, and then used video recordings from the Marathon gas station.

Police say Olvera is being held at the Brown County Jail, and formal charges will be sent to the District Attorney’s Office as soon as possible.

Mugshot of Joseph Olvera, who police say fatally stabbed a man following a road rage incident on Sunday, April 4. (Brown County Sheriff's Office)

