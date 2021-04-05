Advertisement

Naval mine washes ashore on Florida beach

Part of a Broward County beach shut down after a sheriff's deputy discovered a mine that washed...
Part of a Broward County beach shut down after a sheriff's deputy discovered a mine that washed ashore Sunday.(Source: WPLG via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (CNN) – Florida beachgoers were kept away from a section of the coast at Lauderdale-by-the-Sea on Easter Sunday after the discovery of a naval mine that had washed ashore.

A Broward County Sheriff’s deputy discovered the mine around 2:30 a.m.

The sheriff’s bomb squad was called out to investigate, along with military authorities.

The mine was marked “inert,” which means it might have been used as a dummy mine for training purposes.

The mine was safely removed and the U.S. Air Force is examining it to find out more about its origin.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP)
Teen in critical condition after being struck by vehicle while horseback riding
An Amber Alert has been issued for two missing girls from Milwaukee Wisconsin. Anyone with...
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled, two missing Milwaukee children found, police still searching for suspect
Eric Shemenkowski
Seymour man arrested for suspected 4th OWI
Coronavirus generic
DHS: 2 out of 10 Wisconsin residents have completed COVID-19 vaccine series
File image
Woman killed in ATV crash in northern Wisconsin

Latest News

FILE - People view the Supreme Court building from behind security fencing on Capitol Hill in...
Supreme Court dismisses case over Trump and Twitter critics
Emotional testimony is given Thursday morning by George Floyd's girlfriend in the trial of the...
LIVE: Trial in Floyd’s death expected to turn to ex-cop Chauvin’s training
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thunder tonight?
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thunder tonight?
FILE - In this July 18, 2019, file photo, a sign is displayed at an AT&T retail store in Miami....
Corporations gave over $50 million to voting restriction backers