Manitowoc man arrested on suspicion of 4th OWI

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Manitowoc man was arrested on suspicion of fourth offense driving while under the influence after a crash Sunday night.

At about 10 p.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a one-vehicle rollover at County Road JJ near Whitelaw.

The State Patrol says the driver, 65-year-old Wayne Martin, admitted to being under the influence of alcohol.

Martin was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.

A warrant was issued for a blood draw. Results are pending.

The Wisconsin State Patrol recommends charges of 4th Offense OWI, Failure to Install an Ignition Interlock Device, Operating After Revocation, Failure to Fasten Seatbelt and Failure to Control Vehicle.

Martin’s online court records show a 2016 3rd Offense OWI conviction in Brown County. His probation was revoked in 2019.

