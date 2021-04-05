Advertisement

Inmates stage uprising at St. Louis jail dogged by unrest

News outlets report a riot broke out Sunday night at the St. Louis City Justice Center. Law...
News outlets report a riot broke out Sunday night at the St. Louis City Justice Center. Law enforcement has responded to bring the jail under control.(Source: KMOV via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Inmates have broken windows, set a fire and thrown debris at a St. Louis jail that has been plagued by uprisings in recent months.

News outlets report the riot broke out Sunday night at the City Justice Center. Law enforcement has responded to bring the jail under control. It’s unclear whether anyone was injured.

The jail has been the site of multiple riots over the past several months, including a revolt in February involving more than 100 detainees.

Inmates have voiced concerns about conditions at the jail and the coronavirus pandemic. A task force has been appointed to examine the issues.

