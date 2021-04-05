Advertisement

Growing concern over COVID-19 variant infecting children

By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Less than 20% of Americans are fully vaccinated and some parts of the United States are seeing concerning increases of COVID-19 cases.

Experts are raising the alarm about a virus variant that appears to be infecting school-age children and younger adults.

The highly contagious B117 variant is on the rise in Europe and experts fear that the U.S. could be next if safety measures are not implemented.

“What we know from the past year of the pandemic is that we tend to trend about three to four weeks behind Europe,” Dr. Celine Gounder, an epidemiologist, said.

In Minnesota, more than 740 schools have had cases of the variant first identified in the United Kingdom.

In Michigan, more and more young people are being hospitalized as cases rise.

Last month in Florida, Orange County officials reported a rise in COVID-19 cases in the 18 to 25 age group.

“What we’re seeing is pockets of infection around the country, particularly in younger people who have not been vaccinated, and also in school-aged children,” former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb said.

While that age group is relatively well protected, experts say younger groups are still vulnerable as the variant circulates.

Experts say the variant is more contagious and may cause more severe illness. Research suggests it may also be more deadly.

“It’s acting differently from anything we have seen before in terms of transmissibility, in terms of affecting young people, so we have to take this very seriously,” Dr. Peter Hotez, the dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine said.

Experts say current vaccines seem to be working well against the variant.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the U.S. reported a record over the weekend with more than four million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours, but despite the vaccination numbers, experts say not enough people are protected and the country may be at the start of another surge.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP)
Teen in critical condition after being struck by vehicle while horseback riding
An Amber Alert has been issued for two missing girls from Milwaukee Wisconsin. Anyone with...
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled, two missing Milwaukee children found, police still searching for suspect
Eric Shemenkowski
Seymour man arrested for suspected 4th OWI
Wisconsin's Supreme Court decision last week, will stop the FoodShare emergency allotments
Wisconsinites to lose $62M per month in federal food aid
Coronavirus generic
DHS: 2 out of 10 Wisconsin residents have completed COVID-19 vaccine series

Latest News

The 77-acre Piney Point reservoir is located in Manatee County, just south of the Tampa Bay area.
Officials: 2nd breach concern in Florida phosphate reservoir
The Republican governor rejected legislation that would have prohibited doctors from providing...
Arkansas governor vetoes transgender youth treatment ban
FILE - This file photo shows the Supreme Court in Washington.
Supreme Court sides with Google in copyright dispute with Oracle
Donate Life flag raised by ThedaCare to recognize Donate Life month.
ThedaCare raises flag in recognition of National Donate Life month
Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo testified in the Derek Chauvin trial. Arradondo...
LIVE: Police chief: Kneeling on George Floyd’s neck violated policy