Advertisement

Gov. Evers declares state of emergency due to wildfire risk

Firefighters battle a vegetation fire in Fond du Lac. April 2, 2021.
Firefighters battle a vegetation fire in Fond du Lac. April 2, 2021.(Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has declared a state of emergency due to elevated wildlife conditions.

The entire state of Wisconsin is under very high fire danger, according to the Department of Natural Resources. There have been 320 wildfires in Wisconsin this year. More than 1,400 acres have burned.

The executive order signed by the governor mobilizes the Army National Guard’s Blackhawk helicopters to areas most in need of aerial assistance.

“With nearly the entire state experiencing high or very high fire risk, protecting Wisconsinites from the destructive dangers of wildfires is a top priority,” Gov. Evers said. “The ability of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to have all available resources ready to be quickly dispatched is a critical element in keeping fires small and achieving swift containment.”

Wildfire risk is high due to low humidity, warm temperatures and dry conditions.

CLICK HERE for a map of fire conditions and burning restrictions.

CLICK HERE for the First Alert Forecast. There are several chances for rain this week.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP)
Teen in critical condition after being struck by vehicle while horseback riding
An Amber Alert has been issued for two missing girls from Milwaukee Wisconsin. Anyone with...
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled, two missing Milwaukee children found, police still searching for suspect
Eric Shemenkowski
Seymour man arrested for suspected 4th OWI
Coronavirus generic
DHS: 2 out of 10 Wisconsin residents have completed COVID-19 vaccine series
Wisconsin's Supreme Court decision last week, will stop the FoodShare emergency allotments
Wisconsinites to lose $62M per month in federal food aid

Latest News

First Alert Weather
WARM APRIL WEATHER CONTINUES
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thunder tonight?
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thunder tonight?
First Alert Weather
UNUSUALLY WARM FOR EARLY APRIL... MORE THUNDER TONIGHT
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nice start to the week
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nice start to the week