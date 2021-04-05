Gov. Evers declares state of emergency due to wildfire risk

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has declared a state of emergency due to elevated wildlife conditions.

The entire state of Wisconsin is under very high fire danger, according to the Department of Natural Resources. There have been 320 wildfires in Wisconsin this year. More than 1,400 acres have burned.

The executive order signed by the governor mobilizes the Army National Guard’s Blackhawk helicopters to areas most in need of aerial assistance.

“With nearly the entire state experiencing high or very high fire risk, protecting Wisconsinites from the destructive dangers of wildfires is a top priority,” Gov. Evers said. “The ability of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to have all available resources ready to be quickly dispatched is a critical element in keeping fires small and achieving swift containment.”

Wildfire risk is high due to low humidity, warm temperatures and dry conditions.

