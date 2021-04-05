Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccinations open to Wisconsin residents 16 and older

By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 5:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - All Wisconsin residents age 16 and older are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday, April 5.

Those age 16 and 17 will need permission from a parent or guardian.

Looking for a clinic near you? CLICK HERE for the First Alert Vaccine Team guide to making a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

State health officials urge people to be patient. Appointments may book up quickly based on supply.

Currently, Pfizer is the only authorized vaccine for teens age 16 and 17.

People18 and older can get Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson.

Pfizer and Moderna require two doses. Johnson & Johnson is a one-dose shot.

If you have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, call the state’s help line at 1-844-684-1064.

As of April 5, Wisconsin had administered 3,083,951 vaccines.

The state says 1,170,042 people have completed their vaccine series. that’s 20 percent of the eligible population.

CLICK HERE to track vaccine numbers in Wisconsin.

