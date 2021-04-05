Brewers vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson

(AP) - MILWAUKEE (AP) - The Milwaukee Brewers announced the team received the COVID-19 vaccine over the weekend but wouldn’t disclose what percentage of players and staffers participated. Major League Baseball has announced it would relax protocols for teams that had 85% of their players and primary field staff vaccinated.

Let's #CrushCOVIDMKE!



Do your part to beat this pandemic for good.



Find a time and place to get your COVID-19 vaccine today: https://t.co/W1yxzgMzd4 pic.twitter.com/VrApPU3SSl — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) April 5, 2021

Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns declined to say whether the Brewers had reached that 85% threshold. Stearns did say the Brewers who participated received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The Brewers also put out a public service announcement Monday promoting COVID-19 vaccination. The release of the video coincided with the first day that Wisconsin made vaccination available to everyone 16 and older.

