Advertisement

Brewers vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson

Milwaukee GM: “Good chunk” of players vaccinated
Brewers first baseman Keston Huira gets a COVID-19 vaccination.
Brewers first baseman Keston Huira gets a COVID-19 vaccination.(Milwaukee Brewers)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - MILWAUKEE (AP) - The Milwaukee Brewers announced the team received the COVID-19 vaccine over the weekend but wouldn’t disclose what percentage of players and staffers participated. Major League Baseball has announced it would relax protocols for teams that had 85% of their players and primary field staff vaccinated.

Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns declined to say whether the Brewers had reached that 85% threshold. Stearns did say the Brewers who participated received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The Brewers also put out a public service announcement Monday promoting COVID-19 vaccination. The release of the video coincided with the first day that Wisconsin made vaccination available to everyone 16 and older.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP)
Teen in critical condition after being struck by vehicle while horseback riding
An Amber Alert has been issued for two missing girls from Milwaukee Wisconsin. Anyone with...
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled, two missing Milwaukee children found, police still searching for suspect
Eric Shemenkowski
Seymour man arrested for suspected 4th OWI
Wisconsin's Supreme Court decision last week, will stop the FoodShare emergency allotments
Wisconsinites to lose $62M per month in federal food aid
Coronavirus generic
DHS: 2 out of 10 Wisconsin residents have completed COVID-19 vaccine series

Latest News

Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) controls the ball during an NBA basketball game against...
Bucks’ Holiday says signing extension was easy decision
WATCH: ESPN's Rob Demovsky on Packers 17-game season
Chris and Rob break down uncertainty around Aaron Rodgers and the Packers
WATCH: ESPN's Rob Demovsky on Packers 17-game season
WATCH: ESPN's Rob Demovsky on what's going on with Aaron Rodgers
operation football
WATCH: Operation Football Spring Week 2 highlights