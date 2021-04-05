Advertisement

Blasting caps detonated by SWAT team in Marinette County

By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATHELSTANE, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say no one was injured Monday afternoon when a container of old blasting caps was found in the Athelstane area and was then detonated.

According to Lt. Andrew Rogers of the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, a call came in around 12;54 p.m. Monday after the container was found in a rural, wooded area near the W 10000 block of Army Lane.

Lt. Rogers says the caps were found in an old, rusted tin container. He adds the tin containers can become volatile over time, and the newer containers - which are made out of a different type of material - do not become volatile.

Authorities say a bomb squad, made of a task force between Brown and Outagamie Counties, did a counter charge and detonated the container around 4:20 p.m., which resulted in a single blast.

Crews cleared the scene shortly after around 4:35 p.m.

