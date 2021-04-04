Advertisement

Teen in critical condition after being struck by vehicle while horseback riding

Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say a 16-year-old is recovering from injuries after being struck by a vehicle while riding a horse.

According to the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to County Highway HH near Meyer Road at about 1:30 p.m. Friday for a report of a vehicle that had hit a horse and the rider.

When they arrived, they found the horse and the rider were eastbound on County Highway HH and abruptly entered the roadway.

The Sheriff’s Office says that’s when both the horse and the rider were hit by an oncoming westbound vehicle.

The 16-year-old rider was flown to Theda Clark Medical Center in critical conditions, however authorities did not provide any other details regarding injuries or information about the rider.

Calumet County authorities say the people in the vehicle weren’t injured. They did not give any other details about the vehicle occupants.

Authorities say the horse didn’t show any initial signs of injury.

Multiple agencies responded to assist the Sheriff’s Office.

