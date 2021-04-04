Seymour man arrested for suspected 4th OWI

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say a Seymour man is in custody after they say he showed signs of impairment early Sunday morning.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, a trooper found a vehicle which had crashed on southbound I-41 in traffic lanes near Grant Street in De Pere around 5:18 a.m.

The State Patrol says the vehicle was unoccupied at the time it was found, and one pair of shoes was found near the vehicle.

The driver, identified by the State Patrol as 30-year-old Eric Shemenkowski of Seymour, was later found walking shoeless on a nearby ramp, according to the State Patrol.

Shemenkowski was also identified as the registered owner of the vehicle.

Authorities say he showed signs of impairment, and refused to complete Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, and a warrant was eventually obtained for a blood draw.

The State Patrol says Shemenkowski was booked into the Brown County Jail on charges of 4th offense operating while under the influence, failure to install ignition interlock device, unsafe lane deviation, operating without a license, failure to report an accident, and hit run property adjacent to highway.

In addition, authorities say he was placed on a probation hold.

