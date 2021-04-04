Advertisement

Seymour man arrested for suspected 4th OWI

Authorities say the man was found walking on a nearby ramp without his shoes on
Eric Shemenkowski
Eric Shemenkowski(Brown County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say a Seymour man is in custody after they say he showed signs of impairment early Sunday morning.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, a trooper found a vehicle which had crashed on southbound I-41 in traffic lanes near Grant Street in De Pere around 5:18 a.m.

The State Patrol says the vehicle was unoccupied at the time it was found, and one pair of shoes was found near the vehicle.

The driver, identified by the State Patrol as 30-year-old Eric Shemenkowski of Seymour, was later found walking shoeless on a nearby ramp, according to the State Patrol.

Shemenkowski was also identified as the registered owner of the vehicle.

Authorities say he showed signs of impairment, and refused to complete Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, and a warrant was eventually obtained for a blood draw.

The State Patrol says Shemenkowski was booked into the Brown County Jail on charges of 4th offense operating while under the influence, failure to install ignition interlock device, unsafe lane deviation, operating without a license, failure to report an accident, and hit run property adjacent to highway.

In addition, authorities say he was placed on a probation hold.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Woman killed in ATV crash in northern Wisconsin
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Wisconsin 7 day averages for new COVID-19 cases, deaths increase slightly
WATCH: World-class walleye fishing on the bay
“Just incredible”: Bay of Green Bay evolves into world-class walleye fishery
Ian Ridlehoover, 16, of Appleton is planning to swim across Lake Winnebago in June to raise...
Appleton teenager swimming across Lake Winnebago to raise funds for leukemia and lymphoma
A shooting at 7th and Kidder streets kills three, injures four.
Mass shooting in Wilmington, N.C. leaves seven people shot, three dead

Latest News

Breaking down the candidates for State Superintendent of Public Instruction in the General...
Breaking down the candidates for State Superintendent of Public Instruction in the General Election
Green Bay Packers quarterback and 3 time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers will guest host episodes of...
Aaron Rodgers to guest host Jeopardy! episodes starting Monday
Grainger Hall (Source: UW-Madison)
UW-Madison disables proctoring software amid complaints
Generic Handcuffs Picture
Police find $20K of cocaine in Chicago man’s car