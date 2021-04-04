RAIN CHANCES GOING UP THIS WEEK

Spotty showers are possible across northern areas tonight, but any rain will not be very widespread. Skies should be mostly cloudy into Monday morning. Lows will settle into the upper 30s NORTH with low-to-mid 40s elsewhere. The clouds should thin early Monday... allowing for some decent sunshine during the afternoon.

Once again, temperatures will be warm for early-April. A southeast wind around 10 mph will limit highs to the upper 50s Lakeside, but farther west temperatures should range from the upper 60s into the mid 70s. Much of the day will be dry, but by the evening, scattered showers and a few non-severe t’storms could develop.

At the same time, there will also be a round of stronger storms across Minnesota. Those storms will push into central Wisconsin early Tuesday morning. They will weaken, but a round of heavier rain is possible across eastern Wisconsin by daybreak Tuesday... severe weather is not expected. Lows will stay in the 50s Monday night with highs in the mid 60s Tuesday. After any morning rain ends, only a stray shower is expected for the rest of the day.

Another storm system will begin to impact the area on Wednesday. Skies will turn cloudy and rain showers will develop. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible. Periods of rain are likely from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday. Temperatures will be a little cooler, but still warmer than average with highs in the upper half of the 50s. Rain showers could linger through Friday and the weekend. Over the course of the next week, much of Northeast Wisconsin stands to receive 1-2″ of rain.

WIND FORECAST:

MONDAY: SE 5-15 MPH

TUESDAY: SW 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers possible... mainly NORTH. LOW: 45

MONDAY: Early clouds, then some PM sunshine. Mild with scattered storms developing. HIGH: 68 LOW: 54

TUESDAY: Early rain... then just a stray shower for the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 65 LOW: 44

WEDNESDAY: Turning cloudy with rain showers developing. HIGH: 59 LOW: 49

THURSDAY: Cloudy with rain showers continuing. Breezy at times. HIGH: 58 LOW: 47

FRIDAY: Lingering showers with mostly cloudy skies. HIGH: 58 LOW: 44

SATURDAY: Generally cloudy with occasional rain showers. HIGH: 57 LOW: 41

SUNDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with a spotty shower possible. HIGH: 58

