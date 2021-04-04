Advertisement

Police find $20K of cocaine in Chicago man’s car

Generic Handcuffs Picture
Generic Handcuffs Picture(AP Images)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSSEO, Wis. (AP) - A Chicago man is in trouble with the law after police in western Wisconsin discovered $20,000 worth of cocaine in his car.

The La Crosse Tribune reports that court documents show a Trempealeau County Sheriff’s deputy stopped 33-year-old Dajuan Cortez Thomas on Interstate 94 near Osseo on Monday for multiple traffic violations.

A police dog alerted to narcotics in the car.

A search of the vehicle revealed 300 grams of cocaine.

Online court records show Thomas has been charged with possession of cocaine with intent to deliver.

He posted a $20,000 cash bond on Tuesday and is due back in court for a preliminary hearing April 19.

Thomas’ attorney didn’t return a voicemail left at his office Sunday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Woman killed in ATV crash in northern Wisconsin
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Wisconsin 7 day averages for new COVID-19 cases, deaths increase slightly
WATCH: World-class walleye fishing on the bay
“Just incredible”: Bay of Green Bay evolves into world-class walleye fishery
Ian Ridlehoover, 16, of Appleton is planning to swim across Lake Winnebago in June to raise...
Appleton teenager swimming across Lake Winnebago to raise funds for leukemia and lymphoma
A shooting at 7th and Kidder streets kills three, injures four.
Mass shooting in Wilmington, N.C. leaves seven people shot, three dead

Latest News

Grainger Hall (Source: UW-Madison)
UW-Madison disables proctoring software amid complaints
(AP)
Teen in critical condition after being struck by vehicle while horseback riding
Easter Sunday will be mild with temperatures in the 60s for most. For most, it will also be dry...
First Alert Forecast: A mild Easter Sunday
Your First Alert Station
NEW Zoo & Adventure Park hosts ‘Eggstravaganzoo’