NEW Zoo & Adventure Park hosts ‘Eggstravaganzoo’

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Thousands of people got in the holiday spirit on Saturday at the New Zoo’s ‘Eggstravaganzoo’ event.

It’s a tradition that has been going on since the zoo first opened in 1952.

Children got the chance to take a photo with the Easter Bunny, hunt for Easter eggs, and get prizes.

Last year the event was canceled due to the pandemic. This is the first major event the zoo has hosted since it reopened its doors to the public.

“It’s awesome, so awesome. We had unicorns, kids were happy and running around. We’ve been open for so many years that parents that were kids are now bringing their kids, so it’s nice to see how people grow up and bring their families,” said Patricia Jelen, operations manager at the New Zoo.

The NEW Zoo is open every day from 9:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m. Masks are recommended in indoor spaces.

