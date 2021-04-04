MOSTLY CLOUDY EASTER... STILL MILD

Today temperatures will be mild once again with most of us in the low to mid 60s, with even a few 70s possible in our western counties. It will be cooler by the lakeshore with temperatures in the 50s. Mostly cloudy skies are expected and some spotty showers are possible in our northern counties throughout the afternoon.

More late-day sprinkles are possible later today, but most of us remain rain free. Spotty showers are possible at night and on Monday. By Monday evening, rain could be steadier and you may hear a few rumbles of thunder. Severe weather is not expected.

Steady rain is most likely at night, and showers should be wrapping up early Tuesday. Only a stray shower is expected during the day. Highs Monday and Tuesday should still be in the low-to-mid 60s, but the rest of the week is looking a little cooler.

Average highs this time of year are in the upper 40s, and we should still be milder than that. But, highs will dip back into the 50s beginning Wednesday. Clouds will fill back in, and rain showers develop over the course of the day. Rain continues into Thursday. It will be on the breezy side with highs in the mid 50s. Rain chances drop off to finish out the week, but a few sprinkles could linger into Friday and Saturday.

WIND FORECAST:

SUNDAY: SE 5-15+ MPH

MONDAY: SE 5-10 MPH

EASTER SUNDAY: More clouds than sun, but still mild. Cooler lakeside. HIGH: 63

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies. Few showers possible. LOW: 44

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, especially LATE. Thunder? HIGH: 66 LOW: 51

TUESDAY: Scattered showers... mostly early. Some late-day sun possible. HIGH: 65 LOW: 44

WEDNESDAY: Turning cloudy with rain showers developing. HIGH: 59 LOW: 47

THURSDAY: Cloudy and breezy with rain showers continuing. HIGH: 60 LOW: 45

FRIDAY: Lingering showers. Mostly cloudy and breezy. HIGH: 58 LOW: 42

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. A stray shower? HIGH: 57

