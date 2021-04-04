Milwaukee Health Commissioner discusses mask mandates, advisories following court ruling

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Starting Monday, all Wisconsin residents who are 16 and older will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Those who are 16 and 17 will need a parent or guardian’s consent to receive the vaccine.

However, as Action 2 News first reported last week, the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down the statewide mask mandate issued by Governor Tony Evers, saying the Public Health Emergency is only valid for 60 days, and can’t be extended without the approval of the legislature.

Sunday afternoon on UPFRONT, which airs on WBAY-TV, Matt Smith spoke with Milwaukee’s Health Commissioner, who continues to encourage mask wearing, especially with COVID-19 variants spreading in the state.

“I’m concerned that we’ll see increases across the state. Similarly, this unfortunately aligns with exactly as we’re seeing new variants and more increasing number of those variants in Wisconsin, so I am concerned for those communities that don’t have a mask ordinance in place,” said Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson. “I’m just fearful that people are assuming that it’s over since vaccines are becoming more available. I just want people to continue to exercise caution, wear a mask and just be careful.”

Local municipalities are putting their own mask mandates and advisories in place.

CLICK HERE to check if any have been issued for your location.

