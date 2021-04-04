Donate clean, unused tools to ReStore’s ‘Spring Tool Drive’

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s that time of year for some spring cleaning and the Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity ReStore is collecting those unwanted items with their 5th annual “Spring Tool Drive.” Every spring, ReStore has a huge demand for donations, especially for tools. ReStore is asking people to look around your home, garage, tool shed and see what could be better used to serve the community.

“We appreciate bringing in any tools, I mean just in your toolbox or if there’s a larger manual tool or power tool that you want to upgrade, great go upgrade and then donate yours to us, we really appreciate it,” said Maureen Meinhardt, Director for Green Bay Habitat for Humanity ReStore.

ReStore’s tool aisle is looking pretty empty right now and Meinhardt says they are in need of clean, gently used, and in working condition tools.

“It seems like our tool aisles are full 10 months out of the year and then February and March come around and they’re empty again,” Meinhardt explained.

The tool drive started April 1st and goes through May 31st, but ReStore accepts items all year round. Some might be surprised at how many different items the non-profit home improvement store has to offer.

“So we have building materials, lighting, we have furniture, we have tools obviously, we have hardware, things like that,” Meinhardt said.

ReStore officials say they try to make their items as affordable as possible and for items that sit on the sales floor longer than a month, the price goes down by 25%.

“Right now if it has an orange ticket on it, it’s priced as is, that’s this months price, if we received it in March it’ll have a yellow ticket and that means that this month it’ll be 25% off, February is 50% off, January is 75% off,” Meinhardt explained.

With every donation, ReStore will give you $5 off of $25 or more coupon to use in the store. All proceeds contribute to Habitat for Humanity’s work, building homes in Brown County for families in need. ReStore is open Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. for shopping, and 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. for donations.

