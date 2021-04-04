Burn ban in place for Brown County, fire danger listed as “very high” throughout entire state

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Fire Chief’s Association has issued a burn ban for the county effective immediately.

The burn ban was issued Sunday as the state continues to experience “very high” fire danger in all 72 counties.

Fire officials say the burning ban will stay in place until conditions improve.

CLICK HERE for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team. The forecast shows chances for rain improve this week.

As of 5 p.m. Sunday, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says there have been:

37 total wildfires throughout the state Sunday (449.76 acres burned)

67 total wildfires during the past two days (692.04 acres burned)

149 total wildfires during the past week (1,207.46 acres burned)

In addition, the Wisconsin DNR also listed information about prescribed burns for the state:

4 prescribed burns Sunday (812) acres burned

37 prescribed burns during the pat week (5,186 acres burned)

CLICK HERE to view burning restrictions, wildfire and prescribed fire activity throughout the state of Wisconsin.

Fire Chief Kurt Minten says to always follow local ordinances and contact your local fire department before burning.

