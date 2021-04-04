Amber Alert issued for two missing Milwaukee children, suspect said to be armed

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin officials have issued an Amber Alert for two missing children from Milwaukee.

According to the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network, two-year-old Winter Harbour and one-year-old Safari Harbour are considered missing.

Authorities say both children were last seen on N. 13th Street in Milwaukee on Sunday.

State authorities identified the suspect as 36-year-old Darrell Harbour, who is the father of the two children.

According to the Crime Alert, Darrell Harbour is armed with a firearm, and injured the children’s mother before fleeing in the victim’s vehicle with his two children.

Darrell is described as a Black man with a short black beard and brown eyes, weighs 180 pounds and is 5′11.

Winter is described as two feet tall, weighs 25 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Meanwhile, Safari is described as one foot tall, weighs 20 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

The vehicle they were traveling in is described as a 2007 Maroon Chevy Impala, with a Wisconsin license plate of AHA-8816.

A stock photo of the type of vehicle they were traveling in can be found below.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7401.

Stock photo of the type of vehicle last seen being driven by a man who is suspected of taking his two children in Milwaukee, causing a statewide Amber Alert to be issued. (Wisconsin Crime Alert Network)

